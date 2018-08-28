Search

Advanced search

Primary School pupils join Rotarians in adding splash of colour to town

PUBLISHED: 13:11 19 November 2018

St Mary’s RC Primary School pupils join Rotarians in adding splash of colour to Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Rotary Club

St Mary’s RC Primary School pupils join Rotarians in adding splash of colour to Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Rotary Club

Archant

A new campaign backed by Rotary Clubs in Lowestoft is set to add a spot of colour to the town.

The Rotary club’s of Lowestoft and Lowestoft East Point are joining thousands of other Rotary clubs around the world in supporting World Polio Day.

With Purple4Polio campaign events being held across the country to raise awareness and donations for the Rotary campaign to rid the world of the disease, in Lowestoft St Mary’s RC Primary School pupils have been helping Rotary to plant 20,000 crocus corms, which will bloom next spring.

They have been planted in Kensington Gardens, adding to a similar number planted elsewhere in the town two years ago.

The purple crocus has become a symbol of Rotary’s fight to end polio, as the colour purple represents the colour of the dye placed on a child’s finger to show they have been immunised against the disease.

To find out more about the polio campaign and other Rotary activities, Google Lowestoft Rotary Club and visit www.eastpointrotary.org.uk/

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Boat sinks after catching fire in the Broads

Firefighters and the Coastguard tackled a boat fire in Barton Turf. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Police are looking for a man in relation to road rage incident in Great Yarmouth Picture: Denise Bradley

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Live The Norwich City Debate – Join Michael from 1pm

Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Witness appeal following fatal crash in Brooke

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast