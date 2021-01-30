Man goes around the world in 200 love notes for proposal

Published: 6:00 AM January 30, 2021

Hayden Webber-Kane, a World of Warcraft fanatic from Great Yarmouth, asked for the help of his fellow gamers as he planned to propose to the love of his life, Emily Blyth. - Credit: Hayden Webber-Kane

From the Eiffel tower to the Pyramids of Egypt, a Norfolk man has shown his love knows no bounds after calling on gamers from around the world to help with his romantic proposal.

Hayden Webber-Kane and his finance Emily Blyth. - Credit: Hayden Webber-Kane

In July last year, during the first lockdown, Mr Webber-Kane asked for photos of iconic landmarks from around the world which would include a handwritten love note to his girlfriend.

And to his surprise, more than 200 gamers responded to his romantic request.

The 26-year-old said: “In America, they do this thing when you graduate called the 50 states challenge.

“You have to get picture in every state, so I wanted to do something like that but on a much bigger scale.

“Because of lockdown you can't exactly go abroad which is the way I probably would have proposed.

“So, instead of travelling, I brought the world to her.”

Niagara Falls, The Statue of Liberty, Disneyland, The House from the Home Alone Movies, and the Colosseum in Rome are among some of the iconic photos, which Mr Webber-Kane would use in his proposal.

But it wasn’t until November when his plans finally came together.

He added: “I proposed on November 21 between lockdowns at a pretend ‘scavenger hunt’ which ended by the waterways in Great Yarmouth.

“It had set locations and I had written clues to make it look like it was real game between our families.

Hayden Webber-Kane with his finance Emily Blyth and his five-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. - Credit: Hayden Webber-Kane

“But at the end, my daughter, who is five, stood holding a book filled with the photos from around the world.

“She handed the book to Emily and smiled at her.

“At the end of the book, I wrote a message saying ‘search my other favourite girl’s pocket’. She checked and there was a box inside.

“So I got down on one knee and said, ‘I love you enough to have the world tell you, but now it’s my turn. Emily, will you marry me?’.

“She said yes and cried a lot.”

After months of planning behind the scenes, Mr Webber-Kane said he was relieved to have done it and despite many sleepless nights, said “it was worth it”.

Following the proposal, Mr Webber-Kane set up a dedicated Instagram page, so they can remember this special day for years to come.

You can see it here, https://www.instagram.com/haydenemilyproposal/?hl=en

