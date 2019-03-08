Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk scouts join 45,000 strong jamboree in West Virginia

PUBLISHED: 15:29 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 01 August 2019

Unit 18 meet scouts from Mexico on culture day at the Jamboree at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny Harris

Unit 18 meet scouts from Mexico on culture day at the Jamboree at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny Harris

Penny Harris

A group of scouts from Norfolk have travelled to West Virginia to join the World Jamboree.

Members of Unit 18 Iceni at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Jo CracknellMembers of Unit 18 Iceni at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Jo Cracknell

18 scouts from the Norfolk-based scout group Unit 18 Iceni joined 45,000 scouts from around the world for the 24th World Scout Jamboree.

The group, aged 15-18, explored different cultures with Cultural Celebration Day, where they tried delicacies from different countries, and served tea and biscuits.

The scouts also tried new activities such as kayaking and zip-lining.

Mark Pearson, the Scouts' Suffolk County Commissioner, said: "They're on their second week now. They are in good spirits and having fun."

Sub Camp at sunset with live bands at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny HarrisSub Camp at sunset with live bands at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny Harris

As well as physical activities, the scouts have been discussing world issues at a mock UN debate.

Mr Pearson added: "It's all about developing people for the world, teaching skills that will set them up for their career.

"That includes everything from physical activities to meeting new people and understanding world issues"

The scouts have been raising money for the trip a variety of ways, including sponsored events and car washes.

Lunchtime at the campsite at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny HarrisLunchtime at the campsite at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny Harris

The Jamboree takes place every four years, with the next event taking place at South Korea.

Unit 18 Iceni members from Norfolk and Suffolk at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny HarrisUnit 18 Iceni members from Norfolk and Suffolk at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny Harris

Scouts take part in a whole range of water activities on the lake at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny HarrisScouts take part in a whole range of water activities on the lake at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny Harris

Iceni Unit pose at the 24th Jamboree Emblem at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny HarrisIceni Unit pose at the 24th Jamboree Emblem at the World Scout Jamboree. Picture: Penny Harris

Most Read

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

A11 reopens after sewage tanker catches fire

A sewage tanker caught fire on the A11. Photo: Andy Pinkney

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

How neighbours’ 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

‘There’s now a feeling of oppression’ - Anger at spiked metal gate installed to restrict beach access

People protesting against new gate at West Runton beach. L=R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David Bale

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This town is dead’: Shock as town centre Tesco to close

Tesco Metro, London Road North, Lowestoft. Picture: Greta Levy

How a careless tourist’s pork pie could devastate East Anglia’s pig farms

Pig farmer Alastair Butler of Blythburgh Free Range Pork has warned of the dangers of African Swine Fever. Picture: Simon Parker

Fisherman has seven days to remove part of metal barrier blocking access to beach

Nigel Turner, pictured, has criticised Mr Chambers for putting up the barrier at West Runton beach. Pictures: David Bale

A11 reopens after sewage tanker catches fire

A sewage tanker caught fire on the A11. Photo: Andy Pinkney

How neighbours’ 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists