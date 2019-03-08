Norfolk scouts join 45,000 strong jamboree in West Virginia
PUBLISHED: 15:29 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:34 01 August 2019
Penny Harris
A group of scouts from Norfolk have travelled to West Virginia to join the World Jamboree.
18 scouts from the Norfolk-based scout group Unit 18 Iceni joined 45,000 scouts from around the world for the 24th World Scout Jamboree.
The group, aged 15-18, explored different cultures with Cultural Celebration Day, where they tried delicacies from different countries, and served tea and biscuits.
The scouts also tried new activities such as kayaking and zip-lining.
Mark Pearson, the Scouts' Suffolk County Commissioner, said: "They're on their second week now. They are in good spirits and having fun."
As well as physical activities, the scouts have been discussing world issues at a mock UN debate.
Mr Pearson added: "It's all about developing people for the world, teaching skills that will set them up for their career.
"That includes everything from physical activities to meeting new people and understanding world issues"
The scouts have been raising money for the trip a variety of ways, including sponsored events and car washes.
The Jamboree takes place every four years, with the next event taking place at South Korea.