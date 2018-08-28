How you can help to ‘fully realise the area’s undoubted potential’

Britain's most easterly point, Ness Point, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

Get involved in shaping Lowestoft’s future.

That is the call going out to businesses, community groups and charities as a special event is held next month.

A workshop is set to be held as views and ideas are being sought to raise the profile of the town.

Waveney District Council is working with thinkingplace, who specialise in developing strong identities for destinations across the UK, as a dedicated workshop is taking place on Thursday, February 14 at OrbisEnergy.

This workshop will gather views from local organisations about what makes Lowestoft special, as community and business representatives are encouraged to attend to hear more about the work being undertaken as well as giving their views.

A spokesman said: “Using experts to develop a clear identity and a ‘story’ and ‘brand’ for the town would help raise the profile of the area, encourage growth and investment and attract further visitors.

“This reflects wider work taking place across the town by organisations such as Lowestoft Rising to raise aspirations and encourage people to take pride in where they live, as well as ongoing regeneration projects focusing on improving areas including the South Beach, the historic High Street and Lowestoft Ness.”

In highlighting the workshop, and encouraging community and business representatives to register for the free event, it says: “Lowestoft and the surrounding area has many great assets, beautiful sandy beaches, gateway to the Broads National Park, a growing offshore energy sector and the first place to see the sunrise in the UK, but there is also a sense that we could do more with them and a desire to fully realise the area’s undoubted potential.

“A story would benefit Lowestoft to talk about aspiration, pride and retaining talent and be positive about the place.

“The story will shape our approach to tourism, culture, where we invest in our town centre, what kind of infrastructure we need and what kind of businesses we should encourage to relocate here.

“It will be the building block to Lowestoft’s future, but to have the greatest impact it needs to be shaped and owned by as many people as possible”.