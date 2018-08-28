Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

How you can help to ‘fully realise the area’s undoubted potential’

PUBLISHED: 16:23 22 January 2019

Britain's most easterly point, Ness Point, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Britain's most easterly point, Ness Point, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

Get involved in shaping Lowestoft’s future.

That is the call going out to businesses, community groups and charities as a special event is held next month.

A workshop is set to be held as views and ideas are being sought to raise the profile of the town.

Waveney District Council is working with thinkingplace, who specialise in developing strong identities for destinations across the UK, as a dedicated workshop is taking place on Thursday, February 14 at OrbisEnergy.

This workshop will gather views from local organisations about what makes Lowestoft special, as community and business representatives are encouraged to attend to hear more about the work being undertaken as well as giving their views.

A spokesman said: “Using experts to develop a clear identity and a ‘story’ and ‘brand’ for the town would help raise the profile of the area, encourage growth and investment and attract further visitors.

“This reflects wider work taking place across the town by organisations such as Lowestoft Rising to raise aspirations and encourage people to take pride in where they live, as well as ongoing regeneration projects focusing on improving areas including the South Beach, the historic High Street and Lowestoft Ness.”

In highlighting the workshop, and encouraging community and business representatives to register for the free event, it says: “Lowestoft and the surrounding area has many great assets, beautiful sandy beaches, gateway to the Broads National Park, a growing offshore energy sector and the first place to see the sunrise in the UK, but there is also a sense that we could do more with them and a desire to fully realise the area’s undoubted potential.

“A story would benefit Lowestoft to talk about aspiration, pride and retaining talent and be positive about the place.

“The story will shape our approach to tourism, culture, where we invest in our town centre, what kind of infrastructure we need and what kind of businesses we should encourage to relocate here.

“It will be the building block to Lowestoft’s future, but to have the greatest impact it needs to be shaped and owned by as many people as possible”.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Police called to man’s protest outside pub over parking ticket row

Peter Scott protested outside the Kings Head in Wroxham over a parking ticket row. Photo: Peter Scott

Oldest tea room in Norfolk broken into and cash stolen

Co-owners of the Owl Tea Rooms in Holt - Claudia Pollinger and Ben Philo. Pictures: David Bale.

Seven fire crews called to tackle blaze caused by wood burner

Fire fighters have battled a fire in a two-story house in Wortham. Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two Norwich Airport flights diverted

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

International DJ with roots in Norfolk youth work to drop fifth album

BCee, or Steve Jefroy, a drum and base DJ based in Palgrave near Diss. PHOTO: ROSSUMEDIA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists