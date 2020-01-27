Search

Council to resurface roundabouts - three weeks after repainting them

27 January, 2020 - 16:22
Late night workers on Thunder Lane in Norwich. Pic: Submitted

Archant

Newly-painted road markings costing £1,200 will be resurfaced after just three weeks when planned work on two mini roundabouts begins.

Separate gas works on Thunder Lane, which ttook place in December. Photo: ArchantSeparate gas works on Thunder Lane, which ttook place in December. Photo: Archant

Overnight on January 21 the lines and markings on two mini roundabouts on Thunder Lane, at its junction with Plumstead Road East, were repainted by Norfolk County Council.

The work's late start - it began at 10.30pm and continued until the early hours - and complaints from neighbours saw the council apologise and say restrictions on the road meant it could only be done at certain times.

But, roughly three weeks later, the roundabouts will be resurfaced when a council scheme costing almost £100,000 begins, with road closures on Thunder Lane, Plumstead Road East, Wooside Road and Beechwood Drive planned.

A spokesperson for the county council said the repainting had been delayed, but was still done despite the upcoming road works for safety reasons.

They said: "Safety is always a priority so even though the replacement of the faded road markings had been delayed we feel it was right to go ahead and fix that issue as soon as we could for the benefit of the thousands of people who use this busy junction every day."

They said the relining work came at a cost of roughly £1,200, and the more expensive scheme in February would seen the worn out road surface "replaced on the roundabouts and approaches".

"We'll be trying to keep disruption to a minimum for drivers and are grateful for everyone's patience while the vital resurfacing scheme is underway," they said.

Resurfacing and kerbing works will start in the area on Monday, February 10, when four-way traffic signals will be in place for five days. Resurfacing works will then see the roads closed from Monday, February 17 for an estimated four days.

The council said they hoped the road would be open as usual on the weekend of February 15/16.

The road closures will be in place at:

- Plumstead Road East: From Furze Road to Tracey Road

- Woodside Road: From Plumstead Road East for 100m northwards

- Thunder Lane: From Plumstead Road East for 70m southwards

- Beechwood Drive: From Thunder Lane for 100m

A signed diversion route will be in place via Salhouse Road and the NDR.

The work is set to cost £98,750.

