Delays ‘likely’ as work starts on busy stretch of road

Normanston Drive in Lowestoft, where the work is being carried out. Picture: Google Images Archant

Drivers are being warned that delays are likely as work gets under way on a busy stretch of road in Lowestoft.

UK Power Networks has started work on the A1144 carriageway at Normanston Drive.

The work takes place between Wednesday, March 27 and March 29, with traffic control in operation.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, “delays are likely” while the work to carry out “essential and immediate repairs to low voltage mains cable” is carried out between Wednesday, March 27 and March 29.

