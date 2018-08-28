Print workers down tools for fourth time in strike

Print workers at a Suffolk company are set to take a fourth day of strike action over pay.

Employees at CPI William Clowes, in Beccles, will strike again after the company offered a two year pay freeze last year.

Workers will down tools for 24 hours on Wednesday, February 13 to fight the company’s offer.

According Unite, workers have been given two pay rises in the past 14 years of work.

The union said there would be further strike action in the lead up to Easter if the management failed to have “constructive talks” on pay.

Unite regional officer, Mark Walker said: “The management at CPI William Clowes needs to recognise the continual hard work that our loyal members put in year in, year out.

“The management claim that they want to resolve this dispute, but have shown extreme reluctance in putting a firm pay proposal on the table.

“Our members are taking a fourth day of strike action on 13 February and, if there is no progress on pay, we will be staging further strikes in the run-up to Easter.

“The members have shown a great deal of resilience and solidarity during this dispute, buoyed up by the support from the local community.

“The background to their legitimate pay grievances is that this dedicated workforce has only had two pay rises in the last 14 years.

“There was one per cent in 2017 and the previous one was about a decade ago. It is a shameful indictment of this company which is part of the profitable CPI Group UK.”

The print workers voted by 71pc for strike action and by 87pc for industrial action short of a strike.

Workers have already taken days of strike in November, December and last month on January 17.

More than 70 employees will walk out on the job for the day at the Beccles branch of the company and are also already operating on an overtime ban.

The company have seven other locations including one in East Suffolk, Aylesford, Surrey and Kent.

CPI William Clowes did not wish to comment on the strike.