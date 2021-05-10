News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Works under way to repair County Hall sinkhole

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 2:32 PM May 10, 2021   
A suspected sinkhole has opened up at the entrance of Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquart

A suspected sinkhole has opened up at the entrance of Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Works to repair a sinkhole which opened up outside of the headquarters of Norfolk County Council on election day are now under way.

On the day Norfolk went to the polls last week, a blocked sewer caused a hole to open up in the driveway leading into the car park of County Hall in Norwich.

It saw staff members working in the offices sent home and the entrance closed while investigations were carried out.

However, with the hole's cause now ascertained and repaired, works are now under way to repair the road surface, which is due to be completed later this week.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman, said: “The issue that was caused by blocked sewer has now been fixed and repairs to the road surface are getting underway today. We expect the entrance road to be fully open again by the end of tomorrow (Tuesday, May 11), weather permitting.”

You may also want to watch:

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Vote counting

Local Elections 2021

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Election count

Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Image taken March 2019 at Thurne on the Norfolk Broads showing St Benet' mill and riverside bungal

Two Norfolk destinations named among most scenic in UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Trees and hedgerow on Little Melton Road in Hethersett have been cut down ahead of development by Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey

Environment News

Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus