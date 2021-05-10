Works under way to repair County Hall sinkhole

Published: 2:32 PM May 10, 2021

A suspected sinkhole has opened up at the entrance of Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Works to repair a sinkhole which opened up outside of the headquarters of Norfolk County Council on election day are now under way.

On the day Norfolk went to the polls last week, a blocked sewer caused a hole to open up in the driveway leading into the car park of County Hall in Norwich.

It saw staff members working in the offices sent home and the entrance closed while investigations were carried out.

However, with the hole's cause now ascertained and repaired, works are now under way to repair the road surface, which is due to be completed later this week.

A Norfolk County Council spokeswoman, said: “The issue that was caused by blocked sewer has now been fixed and repairs to the road surface are getting underway today. We expect the entrance road to be fully open again by the end of tomorrow (Tuesday, May 11), weather permitting.”