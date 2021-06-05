Work to begin on widening footpaths on busy Norwich road
Work is set to begin on widening the footpaths on a city centre Norwich road.
This £1m scheme in the historic street would widen the footpaths and narrow the carriageway.
Officers had been looking at making the street one-way and putting in a cycle contraflow, but a number of concerns were raised.
So they have scrapped that idea and focused on cutting vehicle speeds by narrowing the road and realigning the Rouen Road junction to further slow traffic.
Work will begin on the first phase of improvements on King Street to widen the footpath.
Phase two will see the project continue northwards along the front of Dragon Hall. Further information, including timescales, will be distributed later this year.
From June 14, King Street will be closed to all traffic between Music House Lane and Rouen Road.
A signed diversion route will be in place. Access will be maintained to all properties.
Parking bays along King Street will be suspended.
A signed cycle diversion will be in place via the Lady Julian Bridge, Wherry Road and Novi Sad Bridge.