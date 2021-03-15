Work starts on masterplan for 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs

Published: 2:50 PM March 15, 2021

A timetable has been revealed for the potential multi-million pound development of part of Norwich, which council leaders say would create 4,000 homes and 6,000 jobs.

Work has started on the masterplan for the East Norwich area - a blueprint to guide development of a number of major city sites.

That area includes the former Colman's and Britvic Carrow Works site, the Deal Ground/May Gurney site at Trowse and the Utilities Site between Thorpe Hamlet and Whitlingham.

Plans for the Deal Ground include homes centred around a marina. - Credit: Archant

The closing down of the Colman's and Britvic factories left a huge brownfield site vacant.

And, with development having stalled on a housing scheme on the nearby Deal Ground, coupled with the Utilities Site having long stood empty, council bosses formed a public-private East Norwich Partnership to get the area regenerated.

The sites are in different ownership and the idea is the masterplan will help bring together development.

Last month, consultants Avison Young were appointed by Norwich City Council's cabinet to produce the £500,000 masterplan for the area.

A project manager and assistant project manager have also been appointed and work on the masterplan, which will be produced in two stages, has begun.

The first stage, which is under way, will involve talking to landowners, people who live nearby, businesses, councillors and community groups to come up with an overall masterplan concept.

That is due to be completed in August, after which the partnership will decide whether to move to the second stage.

That second stage, which would begin in October and be completed in March next year, would involve more in-depth consideration of infrastructure and viability and refine the masterplan.

The third stage, in 2022, would be to draw up a detailed business case to unlock the money to enable the schemes to go ahead.

A deal has been struck which could see thousands of homes built at the former Colman's Carrow Works site in Norwich. - Credit: Fuel Properties

The former Colman's and Britvic site in Norwich has been sold - with the new owners pledging to pump £40m to build thousands of new homes and create jobs.

London-based Fuel Properties intends to pump £40m into redeveloping the 31 acre Carrow Works site.

Andre Serruys - Credit: Submitted

And businessman Andre Serruys, who heads SPC Holdings, which owns the Deal Ground, has plans for at least 1,600 new homes centred around a marina.