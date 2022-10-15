Work starts on big new Greggs store in Norwich

Work has started to convert an empty unit that Greggs plans to turn into its biggest shop in Norfolk.

The bakery chain has been granted permission to transform the prominent 1,700 sq ft unit formerly occupied by Game in the Back of the Inns in Norwich.

The unit, which has been empty since 2020, is almost directly opposite an existing Greggs near the main entrance to Castle Quarter.

It could soon be selling its famous sausage rolls after workmen this week moved in to begin renovations to the interior.

Planning permission for changes to the store was granted to Greggs in May - Credit: Archant

Greggs, which has 23 shops in Norfolk, nine of which are in Norwich, has previously said it would share information "in due course", but it has been looking at a "broad range of locations" for new stores, including Norfolk.

The chain was granted planning permission in May to put up illuminated signage outside the store and install promotional TV screens in the windows.

Its existing smaller store on White Lion Street, which has limited seating, is likely to close.