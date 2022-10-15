News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Work starts on big new Greggs store in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:43 AM October 15, 2022
Work at empty unit in Norwich earmarked for a new Greggs store

Work at Norwich unit earmarked for new Greggs - Credit: Archant

Work has started to convert an empty unit that Greggs plans to turn into its biggest shop in Norfolk.

The bakery chain has been granted permission to transform the prominent 1,700 sq ft unit formerly occupied by Game in the Back of the Inns in Norwich. 

The unit, which has been empty since 2020, is almost directly opposite an existing Greggs near the main entrance to Castle Quarter.

It could soon be selling its famous sausage rolls after workmen this week moved in to begin renovations to the interior.

Work at unit earmarked for new Greggs

Planning permission for changes to the store was granted to Greggs in May - Credit: Archant

Greggs, which has 23 shops in Norfolk, nine of which are in Norwich, has previously said it would share information "in due course", but it has been looking at a "broad range of locations" for new stores, including Norfolk.

The chain was granted planning permission in May to put up illuminated signage outside the store and install promotional TV screens in the windows.

Its existing smaller store on White Lion Street, which has limited seating, is likely to close.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

File photo dated 07/11/2021 of a Marks and Spencer on Oxford Street in London, who said it is leavin

M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Pupils in classroom

Teacher who drank on the job banned from the classroom

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 12/04/21 of early morning shoppers standing in line outside Primark, Birmingham. Pr

Primark recalls products after high levels of lead and formaldehyde found

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Carl Waller-Barrett at the Chipeez potato factory in Horsford 

Farming

Potato farm invests £250,000 in 'fresh prepped' factory

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon