Project to restore fire-ravaged church due to start next month

Work to restore an ancient Norfolk village church gutted in a devastating fire is expected to start next month.

The first phase of the project, at St Mary the Virgin Church, at Beachamwell, will involve stabilising the remaining structure and removing debris from the site.

The Grade I listed building was extensively damaged in the blaze in February.

It lost its thatched roof, while the interior was largely destroyed too.

Discussions have since been taking place over St Mary's future use after Ecclesiastical Insurance, which insures the building, said the church could be restored, despite the extensive damage.

Fire crews are tackling a fire at a St Mary's Church, Beachamwell. - Credit: Sarah Hussain

Peggy Ray, chairwoman of Friends of St Mary's, said: "I understand from the PCC [parochial church council] that stage one of the building work, which involves stabilising the structure and removing and sifting through the debris, will start in July.

"It is also hoped the tower and porch could be restored at this stage, so although it has taken some time it does feel like progress is being made."

She said the village had now been consulted on the plans, with a survey conducted among locals and a meeting held.

She said the "overwhelming response" showed that people want the building rebuilt for 'mixed use', both for "quiet reflection and church-related events such as weddings, baptisms and funerals and as a community space for music and other events".

While it is not yet clear how much the restoration will cost or how it will be funded, the Diocese of Ely hopes Ecclesiastical Insurance will pay for the majority of the costs, with any shortfall made up by the diocese and local community.

An investigation into the cause of the fire by the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service concluded it was "accidental".

Work had been taking place to replace lead that was stolen from the south aisle in 2019 following fundraising efforts to pay for it. Sparks from welding work ignited the thatched roof of the church.

St Marys Church, in Beachamwell, Norfolk, the day after fire ripped through the thatched roof and gutted the interior. - Credit: Andrew Higgins/Ecclesiastical Insurance/Thousand Word Media Ltd

St Marys Church, Beachamwell. Aftermath of fire which gutted 11th century church. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Initial surveys had been carried out by structural engineers following the blaze on access to the building and the stability of the church's round tower, which dates back to the early 11th century, and the two large bells it holds.

The Diocese of Ely had said that if necessary the bells will be lowered and then moved off-site to a secure storage area.