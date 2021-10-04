Work worth £250,000 to give theatre new roof set to begin in spring

Published: 12:44 PM October 4, 2021

Work to improve and reroof a theatre is expected to begin in spring.

In September, west Norfolk council's cabinet agreed to inject £250,000 into the Princess Theatre in Hunstanton.

Its current roof is deteriorating and has been suffering from leaks, and an inspection found a replacement would avoid more costly repairs.

The work is expected to start in spring 2022.

The Princess Theatre in Hunstanton. - Credit: Archant

Stuart Dark, leader of the council, said: “The pandemic has been really hard for the performing arts and I am glad that we have been able to support their plans for a brighter future and improve a much-loved venue that is a year-round centrepiece of Hunstanton life for residents and visitors alike.”

Brian Hallard, who runs the Princess Theatre, said: “We raised our concerns about the state of the theatre’s roof and the adverse impact it was having on our patrons and incoming shows, as their safety and comfort has always been our main priority."

He thanked Mr Dark and the council for agreeing to help the theatre, and added: "We may only be a little theatre but we have some big shows coming to the Princess next year, including Curtis Stigers, Chris Packham, Naturally 7, Hot Chocolate and many more. We look forward to welcoming everyone through these doors for many years to come.”



