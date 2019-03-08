Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Work worth £10.3m set to begin on Norfolk roads next week

PUBLISHED: 14:21 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 11 April 2019

A pothole in Norwich Road, Wymondham. Photo: Antony Kelly

A pothole in Norwich Road, Wymondham. Photo: Antony Kelly

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010

A £10.3m annual project to improve stretches of Norfolk road is set to begin next week.

The spring and summer surface dressing project will take place on more than 310 miles of roads, with new seals and skid-resistant surfaces due to be added.

It will begin next week, from Monday, April 15, in the Walpole and Walpole Cross Keys area, before teams move onto the Syderstone, Hopton, Bradwell and Walcott areas.

From early the following week, work will begin in the Upper Sheringham, East and West Beckham, Fritton and St Olaves and Horning areas.

Where possible, work has been planned away from busy roads during peak periods, but Norfolk County Council said due to the potential of work being suspended during bad weather it was difficult to give road users early warning of exact locations and times.

It will see a thin layer of bitumen and chippings laid on the roads, stopping water penetration and reducing the number of potholes caused by frost.

People have been urged to drive slowly and carefully along the new surface until it is bedded in, and have been asked not to park on the road on the day of the surface dressing work.

A 20mph speed restriction is in place during the work.

People living along the routes which will be given a new seal will be told a day or two before crews arrive.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Crash causes delays on the A47

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother of teen who took his own life tells of devastating moment she and her husband rushed to save him

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown who died in May 2018 . Photo: Mearl Brown

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Whale spotting and beer spa holidays added to Norwich Airport destinations

The Blue Lagoon is now a destination on offer from Norwich Airport. Picture: Super Break

Banned motorist drove on A47 on flat tyres which were smoking, court hears

Kyle Miller was sentenced to 20 months for dangerous driving, fraud, theft and driving while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists