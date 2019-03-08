Work worth £10.3m set to begin on Norfolk roads next week

A pothole in Norwich Road, Wymondham. Photo: Antony Kelly © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2010

A £10.3m annual project to improve stretches of Norfolk road is set to begin next week.

The spring and summer surface dressing project will take place on more than 310 miles of roads, with new seals and skid-resistant surfaces due to be added.

It will begin next week, from Monday, April 15, in the Walpole and Walpole Cross Keys area, before teams move onto the Syderstone, Hopton, Bradwell and Walcott areas.

From early the following week, work will begin in the Upper Sheringham, East and West Beckham, Fritton and St Olaves and Horning areas.

Where possible, work has been planned away from busy roads during peak periods, but Norfolk County Council said due to the potential of work being suspended during bad weather it was difficult to give road users early warning of exact locations and times.

It will see a thin layer of bitumen and chippings laid on the roads, stopping water penetration and reducing the number of potholes caused by frost.

People have been urged to drive slowly and carefully along the new surface until it is bedded in, and have been asked not to park on the road on the day of the surface dressing work.

A 20mph speed restriction is in place during the work.

People living along the routes which will be given a new seal will be told a day or two before crews arrive.