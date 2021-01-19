Work under way to build new Lidl alongside NDR

Published: 4:14 PM January 19, 2021

Work has started on a new Lidl store on the edge of Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Work is under way to build a new branch of supermarket Lidl on the outskirts of Norwich.

The German food retailer was last year granted permission by Broadland Council to build a new branch on and off Poppy Way in Postwick, close to the entrance to the Northern Distributor Road.

Now, work has started to construct the new 1,256msq store at Broaldand Gate, which once opened will create around 40 new jobs in the area.

Andrew Hodgkinson, Lidl's regional head of property, said: "There has been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it is great that we are now in a position to break the ground and start construction. This would mark our fourth store in Norwich.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so fr and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we enter this next phase of development."

The work is expected to last around eight months, with a view to opening the store towards the end of the summer.