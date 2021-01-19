News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Work under way to build new Lidl alongside NDR

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 4:14 PM January 19, 2021   
Travellers have moved onto the car park of a former Lidl store in Norwich .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Work has started on a new Lidl store on the edge of Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Work is under way to build a new branch of supermarket Lidl on the outskirts of Norwich.

The German food retailer was last year granted permission by Broadland Council to build a new branch on and off Poppy Way in Postwick, close to the entrance to the Northern Distributor Road.

Now, work has started to construct the new 1,256msq store at Broaldand Gate, which once opened will create around 40 new jobs in the area.

Andrew Hodgkinson, Lidl's regional head of property, said: "There has been much anticipation for this new Lidl store and it is great that we are now in a position to break the ground and start construction. This would mark our fourth store in Norwich.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received so fr and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while we enter this next phase of development."

You may also want to watch:

The work is expected to last around eight months, with a view to opening the store towards the end of the summer.

Most Read

  1. 1 Builder took pink pill and ran naked around hotel
  2. 2 Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country
  3. 3 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
  1. 4 Man who died in west Norfolk crash named
  2. 5 Nine Norfolk flood alerts ahead of Storm Christoph
  3. 6 Vandals leave £80,000 trail of destruction in car park
  4. 7 Man who drove 128 miles for fish and chips among latest Covid fines
  5. 8 PM warns there will be no 'open sesame' lockdown exit
  6. 9 Store open despite positive Covid test at town centre Sainsbury's
  7. 10 Fire tears through historic Thorpe pub

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk's first mass Covid vaccination centre to open in food court

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Stunning images capture Cromer in the snow

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk wakes up to snow with more expected to fall

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

'Anti-social rider' has quadbike seized in the snow

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus