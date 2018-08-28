Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Community charity begins work on £880,000 devleopment

PUBLISHED: 14:16 30 January 2019

Jane Edwards, Nikki Sawkins and Barbara Kelly - who were instrumental in setting up The Pear Tree Fund, broke the ground for the building last week. Picture: Contributed by Pear Tree Fund

Jane Edwards, Nikki Sawkins and Barbara Kelly - who were instrumental in setting up The Pear Tree Fund, broke the ground for the building last week. Picture: Contributed by Pear Tree Fund

Archant

Construction has begun on a new £880,000 resource centre on the land next to Cutlers Hill Surgery in Halesworth.

Three nurses - Jane Edwards, Nikki Sawkins and Barbara Kelly - who were instrumental in setting up The Pear Tree Fund, broke the ground for the building last week.

The work on the support centre has been paid for by fundraising events organised by the charity and donations from the Halesworth community.

Ted Edwards, co-chair of the Pear Tree Centre project said: “We are absolutely delighted that work on this fantastic community resource has now begun, and look forward to watching the building rise from its foundations over the coming months.

“Once operational later this year, the centre will provide a huge variety of resources for people with cancer and other life-limiting illness from across north east Suffolk and south Norfolk, as well as their families and carers.”

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Lowestoft man found guilty of murdering love rival

Scott Tarrant. Photo courtesy of Suffolk Constabulary.

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists