Work begins on new 24-hour McDonald’s

Work has begun on a new McDonald's in Mill Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Mark White. Archant

Work on a new 24-hour McDonald’s is now under way.

The former BP Garage on Mill Road, Lowestoft prior to demolition work getting under way. Picture: Mick Howes The former BP Garage on Mill Road, Lowestoft prior to demolition work getting under way. Picture: Mick Howes

The two-storey drive through restaurant is being built on the site of a former BP garage in Mill Road, Lowestoft.

It will be the third McDonald’s operating in the area, with the others found in Pakefield and the town centre respectively.

The site is opposite the Spring Tide pub on Kirkley Rise, off the same roundabout as a 24-hour Asda and the A12, the main road into the south of Lowestoft.

Plans for the restaurant were given the green light by Waveney District Council in September last year.

Work has begun on a new McDonald's in Mill Road, Kirkley. Photo: Mark White. Work has begun on a new McDonald's in Mill Road, Kirkley. Photo: Mark White.

The planned building would include two floors with a large dining area on the second floor, a children’s play area and outdoor seating.

At the planning meeting Tony Goldson, councillor for Halesworth, criticised the application and said: “Lowestoft is an area where there is a large area of deprivation, there is a large problem with obesity.”