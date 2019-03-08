Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Success for Woottons art fest

PUBLISHED: 14:28 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 27 June 2019

The church was filled with art works for the week Picture: Ian Burt Photography

The church was filled with art works for the week Picture: Ian Burt Photography

Archant

Hundreds poured through the doors of a West Norfolk church during a week long art and crafts showcase.

St Mary's Church, South Wootton was the historic backdrop for a display of local work ranging from jewellery making to wood carving.

The Art and Soul event attracted some 900 visitors to the church, which was open every day throughout the week, who enjoyed looking at some 240 items submitted by 44 exhibitors, which also included examples of watercolour painting, embroidery, model building, fly tying and textile work. They were all created by a range of exhibitors of all ages from the local community.

South Wootton's infant and juniors schools were amongst the many visitors to the week-long event that also saw 48 sales, which helped to generate £2,000 for projects to improve the balcony at St Mary's and the extensive window repairs at All Saints Church in North Wootton.

You may also want to watch:

"The church looked amazing, packed with beautiful art and creations from our community. We wanted to showcase the hidden talent within this area and the result was this fantastic show which attracted so many visitors," said Charlotte Steele, who was the brainchild behind this exhibition.

"I was overwhelmed with the response from the church family in not only submitting work but also the high standard of this work and of course, the response from the local community in attending in far greater numbers than I could have dreamed of.

"This has been a true community event has brought people together in new ways both in building new relationships and strengthening existing ones. I always think of the phrase from little acorns grow mighty oaks and I hope that is what we have done this week."

The event was sponsored and supported by the Church in the Woottons and Canon Rev James Nash added: "It was a lovely atmosphere all week with many positive comments and lots of encouragement in achieving what we set out to do.

"I was particularly pleased with the real interest and enthusiasm shown by both children and staff from South Wootton's junior and infant schools with some children returning with their parents after school to show they what they had seen." 

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Revealed: The most and least expensive neighbourhoods in Norfolk

House prices have increased across most of Norwich. Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Dangerous’ roundabout will be subject to new temporary speed limit

The new roundabout outside his home in Horsford has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

‘We don’t treat criminals like this’ - Schoolboy goes hungry after being put in isolation due to haircut

Deniz Poyraz, 15, was put into isolation at school when he had his hair cut short. Photo: Henry Poyraz

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Man stabbed in street brawl involving 20 people

A man was stabbed in a large street fight involving around 20 people in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Megan Louise Carter

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

Blow to first McDonald’s restaurant on north Norfolk coast

Tim Adams said the town council had objections to McDonald's plans. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Second Norfolk firm files for administration, with 80 jobs on the line

Mussett Engineering has filed for administration. Photo: Nick Butcher; Archant Â© 2011; (01603) 772434

Almost 900 years of farming loyalty is honoured at the Royal Norfolk Show

The long service awards recipients at the Royal Norfolk Show, with vice-president Lord Cholmondeley, front centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich murderer has suspended sentence breach case withdrawn

Roland Heinbergs and the scene of the murder on Rose Lane. Photo: Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists