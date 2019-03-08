Success for Woottons art fest

Hundreds poured through the doors of a West Norfolk church during a week long art and crafts showcase.

St Mary's Church, South Wootton was the historic backdrop for a display of local work ranging from jewellery making to wood carving.

The Art and Soul event attracted some 900 visitors to the church, which was open every day throughout the week, who enjoyed looking at some 240 items submitted by 44 exhibitors, which also included examples of watercolour painting, embroidery, model building, fly tying and textile work. They were all created by a range of exhibitors of all ages from the local community.

South Wootton's infant and juniors schools were amongst the many visitors to the week-long event that also saw 48 sales, which helped to generate £2,000 for projects to improve the balcony at St Mary's and the extensive window repairs at All Saints Church in North Wootton.

"The church looked amazing, packed with beautiful art and creations from our community. We wanted to showcase the hidden talent within this area and the result was this fantastic show which attracted so many visitors," said Charlotte Steele, who was the brainchild behind this exhibition.

"I was overwhelmed with the response from the church family in not only submitting work but also the high standard of this work and of course, the response from the local community in attending in far greater numbers than I could have dreamed of.

"This has been a true community event has brought people together in new ways both in building new relationships and strengthening existing ones. I always think of the phrase from little acorns grow mighty oaks and I hope that is what we have done this week."

The event was sponsored and supported by the Church in the Woottons and Canon Rev James Nash added: "It was a lovely atmosphere all week with many positive comments and lots of encouragement in achieving what we set out to do.

"I was particularly pleased with the real interest and enthusiasm shown by both children and staff from South Wootton's junior and infant schools with some children returning with their parents after school to show they what they had seen."