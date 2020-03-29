Search

Pleasurewood Hills hosts live lockdown dance party with Woody Bear

PUBLISHED: 09:42 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 29 March 2020

Woody doesn't let coronavirus stop him having a dance party with his fans. PHOTO: Pleasurewood Hills

Archant

Pleasurewood Hills hosted its first ever online dance party for families to enjoy during coronavirus lockdown - with thousands tuning in.

At 10am, Saturday March 28, Woody Bear was getting his groove on live on Facebook.

People posted their messages and birthday requests alongside, with one user thanking Woody for “putting a smile on kids’ faces”.

Andrew Fuller, one of the managers at the Suffolk theme park, said that the idea was “to help people get through this challenging time” by bringing joy and hope to families across the region.

He said: “Woody Bear misses all his friends and can’t wait to see them all.

“He loves to dance and through social media wants to help spread joy and hope to families, so expect more live dance parties to come.

“We are as a region are very resilient and together we’ll come through this stronger than ever.”

