96-year-old dementia sufferer died after choking on food, inquest hears

An inquest into the death of Florence Wright opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A 96-year-old woman suffering from dementia died after choking on food, an inquest opening has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Florence Wright died at Woodside house care home in Norwich, where she lived, on Wednesday, February 27.

At her inquest opening on Wednesday, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, the medical cause of death was given as 1A aspiration of food into the lower respiratory tract, with 1B dementia and frailty and type 2 diabetes mellitus coronary artery.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest until Thursday, June 6.