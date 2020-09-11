Search

Woodland area fails to sell at auction

PUBLISHED: 11:02 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 11 September 2020

An area of land at Haggard Wood in Flixton went unsold at auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

An area of land at Haggard Wood in Flixton went unsold at auction. Picture: Auction House East Anglia

An area of land in a picturesque setting failed to sell at an auction.

The parcel of woodland at Haggard Wood on Grange Road in Flixton, near Bungay had been marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It was due to be sold on a freehold tenure at an online auction on September 9, with a guide price of £25,000 to £35,000 plus fees.

Described as land at Haggard Wood, to the south of Flixton village, the property description from the auctioneers stated: “1.75 acres of mature woodland with long road frontage.

“A delightful parcel of woodland which extends to approximately 1.75 acres.

“There is a brook passing through the land and a pond area which we believe was a former 19th century sand pit for Abbey Farm.

“The woodland is full of wildlife and the area is adjoining open picturesque farmland and further wooded areas.”

However the freehold woodland land comprising “a variety of mature trees, mostly Sycamore and some self seeded, along with established fauna,” was unsold at the auction.

