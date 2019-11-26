Search

'The Perfect Finnish' New Woodforde's beer dedicated to City star

PUBLISHED: 15:53 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:43 26 November 2019

The pump clip for Woodforde's new special-edition The Perfect Finnish ale dedicated to Norwich City Striker Teemu Pukki. Picture: Woodforde's Brewery.

Archant

Fans at Carrow Road this weekend will be among the first to taste a new special-edition brew dedicated to Norwich City star Teemu Pukki.

East Anglian brewers Woodforde's have joined forces with the club to create a beer in tribute to the striker named The Perfect Finnish.

The brew - a 3.8pc amber ale - will go on sale at selected Norwich pubs and bars this weekend, and will be available at the stadium for the Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday, December 1.

Pukki is a fans' favourite after spearheading Norwich City's promotion bid last season with a 29-goal haul in the EFL Championship, and is the club's top scorer so far in this campaign with six goals in 13 games.

The Finn has also proven to be a key player for his national team, scoring 10 goals as the Huuhkajat (The Eagle Owls) qualified for their first-ever European Championship finals.

Sam Jeffery, head of commercial operations at Norwich City, said: "Having seen Teemu and the Huuhkajat propel themselves to the European Championships it only seems fitting that there should be something appropriate to drink to celebrate. It's great to see that Woodforde's have been able to use this ale to recognize their outstanding achievement."

This special-edition ale is the latest in a long line of beers created at its two operational brew houses using local ingredients, including its award-winning Wherry and Norfolk Nog offerings.

James Armitage, commercial and marketing director at Woodforde's Brewery, said: "We're proud to partner the club to brew this beer. We hope we've done Teemu justice by creating a beer that, like him, is a huge hit with the fans, high in quality, has great balance, and always achieves the perfect finish."

The Perfect Finnish will be available to buy at Woodforde's brewery tap, The Fur & Feather, in Woodbastwick from Saturday, November 30.

The ale will then go on sale at The Murderers on Timber Hill, The Jubilee on St Leonards Road, Lollard's Pit on Riverside Road and The Compleat Angler on Prince of Wales Road.

It will then go into wider release later in December.

