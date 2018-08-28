Search

Advanced search
Video

Norfolk charity opens sensory room in autistic school

PUBLISHED: 10:16 27 November 2018

The Wherry School has been given equipment to help stimulate the senses of children with autism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Wherry School has been given equipment to help stimulate the senses of children with autism. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

The Wooden Spoon has funded a new sensory room for pupils in a Norfolk autistic school.

The Wherry School in Norwich opened their new sensory room yesterday following funding from the Norfolk based charity.

The room is completely padded and contains swings, blankets and bean bags all with the aim of helping children with autism.

Rachel Quick, head teacher of the school, said: “The school is for children that cannot cope in mainstream schools, we spend a lot of time making sure the school is set up to reduce occupational and environmental challenges to children.

“The school is very interesting, it’s very simple, has no colour on the walls and is completely based around the children and their learning.”

The Wherry School in Norwich has opened a sensory room thanks to the charity, The Wooden Spoon Picture: Victoria PertusaThe Wherry School in Norwich has opened a sensory room thanks to the charity, The Wooden Spoon Picture: Victoria Pertusa

The Wooden Spoon funding came after a cycle challenge saw riders complete a 320-mile trip around Norfolk’s rugby clubs to raise £125,000.

Most Read

Video Sports Direct boss threatens to close Intu Chapelfield store

Business tycoon Mike Ashley is reportedly considering shutting his Sports Direct stores in Intu shopping centres. Photo: Steve Adams

Another 291 homes to be built on outskirts of Dereham after plans approved despite opposition

Westfield Lane in Toftwood near Dereham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Man looking to jump off Norwich bridge rescued by police

Police at Novi Sad Bridge in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Updated Collision at A11 roundabout causing delays

A collision at the Thickthorn roundabout on the A11 is causing delays this morning (November 27).

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘They will have to kick me out’ - Conservative pair defy leader’s resignation demand

North Norfolk councillors Hilary Cox and Nigel Dixon, who say they will not resign from the Conservative Party. Picture: NNDC

Conservative leader in north Norfolk demands resignation of two senior members

John Lee, former leader of North Norfolk District Council. Photo: Denise Bradley

Guildhall Britannia, festive afternoon tea review: ‘a winning combination of pigs in blankets and prosecco’

Festive afternoon tea Credit: James Randle

Family-run toy shop swindled by fraudsters with fake £50 notes

Richard Harding outside Puff's Toy Shop in Wymondham, where fraudsters stole £200. Photo: Richard Harding

Santa, samba and reindeers: Everything you need to know about Wynterfest 2018

The Wymondham Wynterfest 2016. Grace-May Frost with her mum, Laura, at the Christmas tree exhibition in the Abbey. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast