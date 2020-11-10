Problem solved? Wooden posts to be installed to help tackle school’s parking woes

Firside Junior School in Norwich are experiencing increasing problems with parking during pick up and drop off times. Cars parked along a grass verge mean many children have to walk onto the road to pass by. To combat the problem the school are looking at installing a gate so children can walk safely to school. Pictured are Cllr Shelagh Gurney, Headteacher Roz Robinson and Deputy Head Steve Keer. (C) Archant 2020

One hundred wooden posts are set to be installed outside a junior school in a bid to finally solve a parking issue which has blighted it for years.

Firside Junior School in Hellesdon has long had difficulties with parents mounting the pavement on Middletons Lane to pick up and drop off children, prompting a campaign to try and improve safety for pupils arriving on foot.

And now, after discussions with the police and Hellesdon Parish Council, the school is hopeful a permanent solution has been found in the form of 100 wooden posts.

In recent weeks, the pavement has been lined with temporary cordons, which the school says has had “a really positive effect”.

Shelagh Gurney, county councillor for Hellesdon, who also sits on the parish council, said: “I am delighted. This will protect the young people when they walk to and from school and their safety is of paramount importance.

“This will also save the necessity for the school and partners working towards achieving a pathway within the school field. This option is the most sensible way forward as the pavement is already there to use.

“Further wooden posts have already been placed last week at the top end of Middletons Lane to prevent pavement parking on a wide pavement and double yellow line near the Hellesdon vets at the request of the residents who live in the houses that are behind this area of wide pavement.

“I would urge those who have been displaced by these posts to find alternative parking sites in the vicinity of the school and cause minimal issues for those residents living nearby.”

Roz Robinson, headteacher at Firside, said: “The new barriers have had a really positive effect on the parking situation and have successfully improved the safety of children and families walking to school along Middleton’s Lane.

“We’ve received comments from parents saying that they feel their journey to school is much safer now, and we are pleased to report an immediate reduction in reports of parking issues outside of the school.

“It’s wonderful news that Mrs Gurney has managed to secure the funding for a long-term solution and we are very grateful for the support our school community has received from her and the local council.”