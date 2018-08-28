Bench blaze tackled by firefighters
PUBLISHED: 10:30 22 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:30 22 December 2018
Archant
Firefighters quickly dealt with a wooden bench blaze close to a popular football ground.
A crew from Great Yarmouth fire station were called out to deal with the bench which was ablaze on Emerald Park in Gorleston.
Firefighters were alerted at 6.06pm on Friday, December 21, with the incident understood to have been dealt with near to Gorleston FC’s home pitch.
A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “A crew from Yarmouth used hose reel jets to extinguish a wooden bench on Emerald Park, Gorleston.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.