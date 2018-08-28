Search

Norfolk craft company designs touching First World War tribute gift

PUBLISHED: 17:09 06 November 2018

Richard Marks of Woodcraft Gifts has designed two special First World War gifts ahead of the centenary commemorations on Sunday. Picture: Joseph Norton

A Norfolk craft company has designed two touching tribute gifts to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the First World War ahead of the centenary commemoration on Sunday.

Richard Marks and Ele Rodgers, of Woodcraft Gifts in Great Yarmouth, have been carefully sculpting two war themed gifts with a portion of the proceeds raised from sales going to the Royal British Legion.

The first gift they designed was of a wooden sculpture which had five soldiers on.

It proved so popular the pair have crafted another creation which is an outline of a Tommy with a poppy on.

So far the pair have sold 17 gifts, rasing £85 for the Royal British Legion.

Mr Marks said as this year marks 100 years since the First World War ended it seemed like the ideal opportunity to create something “special”.

He said: “We have had a really good reaction from everyone who has seen them. They think it is great they are able to remember soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice by buying a gift.

“It is the first time we have done anything like this and we are really pleased with how everything has gone.”

The sculptures are available for £19.99 each with £5 going to the Royal British Legion.

They are available to purchase from Woodcraft Gifts in Great Yarmouth’s Victoria Arcade.

