Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Neighbours raise nearly £10,000 with charity Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 15:51 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 15 January 2019

Wood Avens Way, Wymondham, residents handed over a cheque to local cancer charity Star Throwers. Photo: Submitted

Wood Avens Way, Wymondham, residents handed over a cheque to local cancer charity Star Throwers. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A group of neighbours whose legendary Christmas lights attracted hundreds of visitors over the festive period have raised thousand of pounds for a local cancer charity.

Residents on the Wood Avens Way roundabout in Wymondham donated a cheque worth £8,041 to Wymondham based charity Star Throwers following a six week fundraising drive.

A popular Christmas attraction for more than a decade, the residents have raised money for various charities over the years but said this year’s effort had blown them away.

Claire Melton, who organised the festive lights, said the 2018 chosen charity held a particularly special place in her heart as it had supported her through a recent cancer diagnosis.

She said: “This year was special. I was diagnosed with cancer so it was like therapy - something nice to focus on. Over the past 13 years, the whole total was about £6,000, so to raise £8,041 over the five weeks the lights were up is just incredible.”

Victoria Pigg, Star Throwers Marketing & Fundraising Manager said the charity was grateful for the donation and the money would support approximately 230 cancer patients, carers and family members with free information, advice and therapies.

Ms Pigg said: “We are so incredibly grateful for the residents choosing to support Star Throwers this year. The light display was absolutely amazing and the amount raised is above anything we could have imagined. A huge thank you to the residents, those who visited, donated and especially to Claire for helping to raise awareness of the services Star Throwers provides to those affected by cancer.

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

Tearoom announces closure ‘with deep sadness’

Piano Tearoom at Ketteringham Hall has closed. Photo: Courtesy of Piano Tearoom

Body pulled from river confirmed as missing man

Balys Zemaitis, who is missing, from Thetford. PHOTO: Norfolk Constabulary

Police block bid by ‘flashpoint’ city pub to open before East Anglian Derby

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists