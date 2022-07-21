OPINION: Women's Euros have been a thrilling antidote to dull PM race

Opinion

England players celebrate at the end of the UEFA Women's Euros 2022 Group A match at the Brighton & Hove Community Stadium. - Credit: PA

Along with nine million other people on Wednesday night perched on the edge of their chairs willing victory for our Lionesses, enchantment and enrapture flowed in equal measure in our house.

This month’s women’s Euros matches have been a revelation, especially to those who’ve never paid much attention to women’s football.

The skill, spirit, charm, dedication, and teamwork have all been knock-out, and building a new fan base with every match.

It’s a tremendous uplifting watch all round, not solely for the football, but for the largely family crowd, loving and relishing every minute.

All those little girls on their mum and dads’ shoulders cheering on their new gutsy, hard-working, impeccably-behaved, and mannered role models – these girls can, those girls will – is telling a heartening story of progress, barrier removal and change for the better.

Looking around the stands at Brighton and Hove Albion’s ground on Wednesday there was a united smiling state of celebratory glee as the women fought back from behind to beat tournament favourites Spain with a cracker of a goal by captain Georgia Stanway in the first half of extra time.

How everyone was clearly revelling in every moment compared starkly to the too often stale boredom among spectators of the male game.

On the pitch, the England and Spanish teams were a joy to watch; the game felt new, fresh, and progressive. Definitely one in the eye for the crusty curmudgeonly dinosaurs who would only be happy if the FA reverted to its nearly 50-year ban of women’s football, lifted in 1970.

Not only has this tournament turned out to be revelatory with clever, graceful quick-paced football, it’s transformational in terms of lifting the national spirit. So far, the Lionesses are delivering what a nation needs exactly at a time it needs it – hope and unity.

No pressure, but a semi-final victory on Tuesday against Sweden or Belgium will be like a shot of natural Prozac for the country reeling from this week’s horrendous record heat-provoked fires, the spiralling cost of living and shambles at Westminster.

The football effect is all the more powerful as it is playing out alongside the other big summer campaign, Pin the Tail on a new prime minister.

Watching a government which brought a huge 80 seat majority three years ago disintegrate before our eyes and leadership candidates trying to distance themselves from what has been carried out in their name makes the UK a laughing stock.

This campaign is turning out to evoke a whole host of other emotions, none including hope or unity. More rock and hard place.

Both battles are especially interesting for Norfolk, with county having an influence in both. Standout Lioness forward and campaign goal scorer 21-year-old Lauren Hemp, is home grown in North Walsham, and Liz Truss, foreign secretary and wannabe party leader and PM, 46, is MP for South West Norfolk.

Women who have come from or made a career out of an association with Norfolk share the headlines.

Truss’ coming weeks are about to get dirty as gloves come off in the race with all manner of discrediting poised to be fired from supporters on both sides in the process that will result in either the UK’s first Asian PM or third female prime minister.

The televised debates as the original line-up of contenders were whittled down, it was extraordinary to listen to the candidates run down the government’s record and economic policy when most had been around the Cabinet table.

Whoever wins has a bigger job of just party unity to achieve. The new prime minister needs to restore credibility, authority, and respect for his or her new role before a general election is called by the end of 2024.

But is anyone paying any attention to what’s going on in this ‘race’ or at Westminster anymore? Can we stomach any more from the people who have been supposed to have been running a country when we feel like it’s in meltdown.

Everyone has had their fill of party politics, and are disillusioned, sceptical, and cynical about whoever wins and whatever happens. The system is broken, demolished by itself. It has imploded.

My advice is to seek refuge in the footie. I will be. When it was announced that a fan party during the semi-final match on Tuesday will be held in Trafalgar Square, my first thought was book a train ticket. It feels like a wonderful escape from life today.

Sunak and Truss could do with taking tips from our Lionesses, and not just from their on-pitch teamwork, mutual respect and shared goals, but also from the cool composure and focus of manager Sarina Wiegman, who unites them all, can change strategy and tactics on a pin and her entire team gets the new direction and everyone on board.

Then there’s the men’s game, that can also turn to the women for leadership for change. There are no egos, celeb status, party culture here. The women play table tennis, darts and watching TV in their down time,

Where the gross excess of male football leaves a bad taste, the women’s game delivers a fuzzy feeling and a joy to watch in every way

While all else goes mad around us, could it be that women restore our beautiful game and some pride to a nation in disarray, if only for a week or so?