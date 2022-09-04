'We're not strong swimmers' - The women who saved three lives at Sea Palling

Three men were saved after getting caught in a riptide at Sea Palling. Pictured: The two women who rescued the men, Karen Berryman and Sian Diggines - Credit: Archant/Sian Diggines

Further details of the rescue of three young men at Sea Palling have come out.

Two women, Karen Berryman and Sian Diggines, were responsible for the rescue of the men from a deepwater riptide on September 1.

The pair had been at the beach to celebrate their last 'day of freedom' before the school term restarts.

Karen Berryman, 54, said: "We went for a swim but the water was really choppy and rough so we decided to get out.

"And as we were walking to the shallows we heard shouting by the rock reefs."

Sian Diggines, 47, said: "We realised it was the three boys we'd seen going out earlier with fishing rods.

"We couldn't work out if they were messing about so we started waving at them but they weren't waving back.

(L-R) Karen Berryman and Sian Diggines before the water got too rough to swim in - Credit: Sian Diggines

"Then one of them got a little closer and we realised he was really struggling.

"We looked at each other and decided."

Ms Berryman said: "Sian swam over to the man closest to us and started helping him. When she got him to the shallows she turned back to help one of the other guys."

In the shallows were swimmers Sarah Farrow, Tony Webb and Chrissie Ward, who were getting the men to the beach and giving first aid with Kirsti and Jamie Parslow-Williams.

"I turned to look for the last one but I couldn't see him, I could only hear him, Ms Berryman added.

"I could hear Sian shouting at me not to go but I made a split-second decision and went after him.

"Sian and I aren't experienced swimmers. I used to like swimming but I actually hate saltwater."

The pair both work at All Saints School in nearby Lessingham. Ms Diggines is the deputy head and Ms Berryman works in the office.

Ms Diggines was pulling the second man back to shore when she turned to check on Ms Barryman.

The group of men got caught in a riptide between the rock reefs at Sea Palling - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

"I was looking around for Karen and I couldn't see her. I looked for what felt like forever," said Ms Diggines.

"I really thought she'd drowned.

"That was by far the worst part of the whole thing - thinking that Karen was gone and how was I going to tell her husband?

"And the whole time the man I was helping was panicking and pulling me under and I thought I was going to drown too."

Ms Berryman said: "You'd think swimming against the tide to the guys would be hard but swimming back to shore was even harder.

"It took so long. It probably wasn't but it felt like forever.

"I eventually got back and the group of people on the beach helped us out of the water."

(L-R) Sarah Farrow, Tony Webb, Chrissie Ward, Kirsti and Jamie Parslow-Williams helped in the shallower water and gave first aid on the beach - Credit: Jamie Parslow-Williams

The women then checked on the three men they had saved who had been receiving first aid from Tony Webb and Kirsti and Jamie Parslow-Williams.

One was sat up but the other two were lying on the beach.

They were hypothermic and showing symptoms of secondary drowning - when someone inhales water during a near drowning.

Emergency services - Coastguard, Sea Palling Lifeboat, ambulances and the air ambulance - arrived after the three men had been rescued.

Ms Berryman continued: "One of the women on the beach took us to the cafe after we'd been checked over by the paramedics.

"Everyone on the beach was amazing. There was so much kindness and compassion

"Sian was amazed at how calm I was. I think she was pretty shaken from not being able to see me.

"One of the Coastguard crew said to us afterwards that the man I pulled likely would have died if we hadn't got to him when we did.

Air ambulance, ambulance, Coastguard and lifeboat crews were called to the rescue - Credit: Jamie Parslow-Williams

"Even the second guy was borderline."

But despite the danger to themselves, both women say they would do it again.

"Yes I would, It was instinctive. The most important thing is they're all okay," said Ms Berryman.

Ms Diggines added: "We're not strong swimmers but I couldn't watch someone drown.

"I didn't feel brave when I was doing it, I was terrified.

"But I don't think many people wouldn't have done the same."

All of the men rescued were taken to the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston for treatment.

Sea Palling Independent Lifeboat asks swimmers to not swim out to or near the rock reefs due to fast-moving and powerful water directed out to sea.