Women’s only gym celebrates its first anniversary

The team at the The Hut gym in Potter Heigham which has clebrated its first anniversary. Image: Nov Donovan Archant

A women’s only gym which was set up help women build their confidence when working out has celebrated one year in business.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Hut, in Potter Heigham was set up by personal trainer Tara Hall, after she noticed a number of her female clients reported feeling self-conscious and intimidated when working out in a general gym.

Taking on board her client’s feedback the 26-year-old decided to help address the problem by setting up a women’s only gym and The Hut was born.

Now, one year after its creation The Hut is flourishing and Ms Hall is looking to expand: “The first year has been amazing and has gone better than I thought it would.

“I’ve had so many women come and join who have never been to a gym before and love it because it has built their confidence so much.

“We are such a supportive community and all of the women who take part love the classes and personal training,” she said.