Women’s only gym celebrates its first anniversary
PUBLISHED: 16:42 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 03 January 2019
Archant
A women’s only gym which was set up help women build their confidence when working out has celebrated one year in business.
The Hut, in Potter Heigham was set up by personal trainer Tara Hall, after she noticed a number of her female clients reported feeling self-conscious and intimidated when working out in a general gym.
Taking on board her client’s feedback the 26-year-old decided to help address the problem by setting up a women’s only gym and The Hut was born.
Now, one year after its creation The Hut is flourishing and Ms Hall is looking to expand: “The first year has been amazing and has gone better than I thought it would.
“I’ve had so many women come and join who have never been to a gym before and love it because it has built their confidence so much.
“We are such a supportive community and all of the women who take part love the classes and personal training,” she said.