Search

Advanced search

Women’s business network raises £9350 for Norfolk Community Foundation

PUBLISHED: 13:28 19 December 2018

Members of the Norwich Business Woman’s Network (NBWN) present Norfolk Community Foundation with a £9350 cheque.Picture: NBWN

Members of the Norwich Business Woman’s Network (NBWN) present Norfolk Community Foundation with a £9350 cheque.Picture: NBWN

Archant

Members of the Norwich Business Woman’s Network (NBWN) presented Norfolk Community Foundation with a £9350 cheque.

The cheque was presented at a festive lunch in the Great Hospital on Wednesday, December 12.

Members of NBWN had been fundraising all year at their monthly lunches and raffles and also with an Autumn Fashion Show at Jarrold.

Carole Slaughter, chair of NBWN was “delighted” to present the cheque to Jo Maddocks, grants officer for Norfolk Community Foundation.

Mrs Maddocks said: “We are so grateful for NBWN’s continued support of us this year. Your generosity means that we will be able to help several local charities which are making a real difference across Norfolk, targeting support where it is needed the most.”

The funds raised will go to help five local charities via the Norfolk Community Foundation.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Commuters delayed on A47 following crash and broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT

Police chief promises to “surge” officers into local communities after scrapping PCSOs

More Police officers are set to be patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ghostly theatrical dining experience coming to haunted Norwich building

The former court in the Guildhall in Norwich Credit: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists