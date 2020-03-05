Search

Body of woman in 20s found

PUBLISHED: 16:15 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:34 05 March 2020

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

Nightingale Road, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps

The body of a woman was found in Lowestoft this morning.

Emergency services were called to Nightingale Road, near Pakefield Beach, shortly after 6.10am on Thursday, March 5.

The woman, who was aged in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Police confirmed the death is not believed to be suspicious and her next of kin have been informed.

A file will be prepared for the coroner in due course.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

