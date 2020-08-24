Woman who died in house fire was 53-year-old mother, inquest hears

Emergency services were called to a fatal house fire on Retreat Estate in Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt Ian Burt Photography

An inquest has opened into the death of a woman who was the victim of a fatal house fire.

On Wednesday, July 29, firefighters were called to Retreat Estate in Downham Market to reports of a fire in a semi-detached house.

When emergency services arrived the body of 53-year-old mother Samantha Ford was found inside.

On Monday, an inquest into her death was opened at Norfolk Coroners’ Court, with area coroner Yvonne Blake saying her medical cause of death had been inhalation of fire fumes.

A full inquest into the circumstances surrounding her death is expected to take two hours and will be held on January 29, 2021.

Following the blaze, neighbours described their shock at the incident, describing the flames as “horrendous”.

A week later, police confirmed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the blaze.