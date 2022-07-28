News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman matches Norfolk flag with outfit - despite not knowing there was one!

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:36 PM July 28, 2022
Pauline Woods, of Besthorpe, created a hive of activity with her outfit during this year's Norfolk Day

Pauline Woods, of Besthorpe, dressed up like the Norfolk flag for Norfolk Day - despite not knowing either existed! - Credit: Submitted

There's a little-known folklore that predicts a doppelganger for everyone. 

And while that may be true, it was actually an eye-catching outfit that became a surprise Norfolk Day match. 

Pauline Woods, of Besthorpe, created a hive of activity on Wednesday, July 27, when she walked through Wymondham’s Market Place. 

The town had been celebrating a bee-themed Norfolk Day when eagle-eyed residents spotted Mrs Woods in her yellow, white, and black ensemble. 

Pauline Woods, not dressed like a flag

Pauline Woods, not dressed like a flag - Credit: Submitted

And despite being born and bred in Norfolk, with roots on her mother’s side traced back to the famous Worstead Weavers, she had no idea that it was Norfolk Day or even that there was a county flag. 

Following the serendipitous experience of being a human representation of the Norfolk flag, she said: “I was surprised but I was also pleased to help in the promotion of Norfolk Day.” 

With good spirit, Mrs Wood readily accepted the invitation to have her photograph taken and is planning on wearing the outfit again for next year’s special day.

  • Norfolk Day is sponsored by Richardson's.
