Woman ‘lucky to be alive’ after car crashed into her house

PUBLISHED: 16:01 04 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:10 04 July 2020

A community on Two Furlong Hill in Wells were shaken after a car crashed into West Cottage at 4pm on Friday. Picture: Archant

A community on Two Furlong Hill in Wells were shaken after a car crashed into West Cottage at 4pm on Friday. Picture: Archant

People have claimed their neighbour is lucky to be alive after a car crashed into her Grade II listed home.

A community on Two Furlong Hill in Wells were shaken after a car crashed into West Cottage at 4pm on Friday. Picture: Archant

A community on Two Furlong Hill in Wells was left shaken after a vehicle went into West Cottage at 4pm on Friday while the owner was making a cup of tea.

She had been sitting with her dog in the part of the house where the car hit just a few minutes earlier.

The property, which is a former toll cottage, has been boarded up by Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and is reported to have been left “very unstable.”

Jenny Jagger, 64, who lives on Burnt Street, said: “This is the third time this has happened while she has been living there, the last time was around the same time last year.

A community on Two Furlong Hill in Wells were shaken after a car crashed into West Cottage at 4pm on Friday. Picture: Archant

“She had been sitting on her sofa with her dog, where the car had gone through her window, but luckily she had just got up to get a cup of tea.

“If she’d have been sitting there, she would be dead.”

After the incident, neighbours rushed to the home to assist the vehicle and owner of the property, who is believed to be staying in a bed and breakfast.

But residents said the incident came as no surprise.

“Last time a car was in her fence, the poor woman lives on her own and is worried sick,” said Mrs Jagger, who has lived in Wells for more than 50 years.

“She should be able to live in her house without worrying that a car is going to crash through her wall.

“As residents we are absolutely sick of the traffic around our town.

Marie Strong, Norfolk County Councillor for Wells. Pic: Liberal Democrats.Marie Strong, Norfolk County Councillor for Wells. Pic: Liberal Democrats.

“I hate walking my grandkids to school along here because it’s so dangerous.”

Marie Strong, the county councillor for East Quay, said: “I’m horrified at the thought of this incident, it must have been terrifying.”

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named, said: “We just want something to be done about this road. I hope this is a turning point.

“People shouldn’t have to worry about a car coming through their window or wall while watching the telly.”

A police spokesman said: “There were reports two people were trapped in a car and the fire service attended with us.

“It appears that it is linked to a medical episode. Both occupants have been taken to hospital. It is not believed there were serious injuries.”

