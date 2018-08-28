Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Woman who had struggled with anxiety took her own life in Great Yarmouth, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 13:18 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:36 31 January 2019

Police at the scene of the fatal fall at Market Gates Shopping Centre Picture: Anthony Carroll

Police at the scene of the fatal fall at Market Gates Shopping Centre Picture: Anthony Carroll

Archant

A 45-year-old woman who had struggled with anxiety and depression took her own life in Great Yarmouth, an inquest has heard.

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCarrow House, where Norfolk Coroner's Court is based. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Natalie Payton died on July 16 last year at Market Gates Shopping Centre in the town.

The inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court heard on Thursday (January 31) that Ms Payton had a history of anxiety and depression going back to 2012.

In August that year, she had given up her job as a receptionist, the inquest heard.

The inquest heard that she went through a stressful time over a couple of years.

A psychiatrist had diagnosed Ms Payton,originally from Kettering in Northamptonshire, with “mixed anxiety and depression”.

In May 2018 she was referred to an urgent care and assessment team in Northamptonshire.

She tried different types of medication which she did not find beneficent, the inquest heard.

She saw the team on a weekly basis as she was living with her mother in Norfolk.

A statement from the mother, Ann Grey, was read to the inquest.

She said that the love of her daughter’s life was Lizzie, a west highland terrier.

She also said that her daughter was an “independent woman who took too much pressure on herself”.

The inquest heard that Ms Payton had worked as a sales executive before leaving the job because of stress, instead taking a job as a receptionist.

In 2016 Mrs Grey moved to Norfolk and two years later her daughter moved there to live with her mother, the inquest was told.

Mrs Grey said: “What a waste of a beautiful life. My heart is broken. I am devastated.”

On July 16 last year Ms Payton had gone shopping for shorts with her mother in Great Yarmouth, the inquest heard.

Police were called later that morning after it was reported a woman had fallen from a town centre building.

Assistant Coroner for Norfolk, Johanna Thompson, said that Ms Payton took her own life by jumping.

The coroner then expressed her sincere condolences to Ms Payton’s family.

“I am sorry for your loss. It is obviously a very difficult time for everyone,” she said.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police prepare evidence for possible prosecution over death of girl in inflatable trampoline tragedy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

‘It could help for the crucial part’ – Farke earmarks Norwich City role for deadline day signing

Philip Heise (middle) is interviewed for the first time following his Norwich City switch from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists