Woman to take on virtual marathon and raise money for charity

Aimee Button, assistant manager at the Queen’s Head in Bramfield, is preparing to take on the London Marathon for a second time to raise monies for the Pear Tree Fund. Picture: The Pear Tree Fund Archant

A Suffolk woman is set to take on a virtual marathon to raise money for a crucial local charity.

Aimee Button, from Lowestoft, is an assistant manager at the Queen’s Head pub in Bramfield and had originally planned to run the 26.2 mile London Marathon in April which was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old will instead take on 18 laps of a 1.4 mile loop based around the pub, with money being raised for the Pear Tree Centre, a charity which provides emotional, physical and practical support to those reaching the end of their lives.

Aimee, who lives in Lowestoft, said: “Like many others, I was really disappointed when this year’s marathon was cancelled, especially as I’d been training hard for the race.

“But I still wanted to cover the distance while raising money for the Pear Tree Fund, and thought running a virtual marathon would be a nice way to do just that.

“I’ll be encouraging people to walk, jog or cycle with me on the day before making a small donation to the charity.

“I also plan to hold a charity book sale and have a dedicated area where people can cheer me on.

“I hope as many people as possible will be able to support me so that I can raise as much as I can for this fantastic local charity.”

The Pear Tree Fund recently raised £900,000 to help build the Pear Tree Centre, which opened up earlier this year on land next to the Cutlers Hill Surgery in Halesworth.

It aims to bring a range of holisitic services closer to home for people who are suffering from cancer or other life-limiting illnesses.

This includes benefits advice, support for children and families, complementary therapies, help understanding diagnosis, counselling and bereavement support.

The charity is raising money for the centre’s yearly running costs which stand at £150,000 a year and it is hoped Aimee’s money raised will also go towards this.

People can help support Aimee on the day by cheering her on and making a small donation to the Pear Tree Fund.