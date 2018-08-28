Elderly pedestrian taken to hospital after collision shuts road
PUBLISHED: 13:58 21 January 2019
Archant
An elderly pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in a town centre.
Emergency services were called to Mount Street in Diss shortly after 12pm today (Monday, January 21) outside Hado Pharmacy.
The road was blocked until 12.52pm by police and the woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as a precaution.
A police spokesman said the woman had avoided being hit but her walking frame had been hit in the collision.
