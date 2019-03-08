Search

Emergency services respond after woman suffers fall

PUBLISHED: 12:13 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 03 July 2019

A woman was taken to hospital after suffering a fall. Photo: Steve Adams

Paramedics rushed to the aid of a woman after she suffered a fall.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) and East Anglian Air Ambulance rapid response vehicle were alerted following reports that an elderly woman had suffered a fall in Halesworth.

The emergency services were called out at 10.31pm on Sunday, June 30.

An air ambulance spokesman said: "Critical Care Paramedic Luke Chamberlain was tasked to Halesworth by rapid response vehicle to assist EEAST with an elderly woman who had suffered a fall.

"Luke assisted at the scene, including assisting the patient's breathing and using a specialist monitor and mechanical chest compression device to treat the patient.

"The patient was then taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by road ambulance for further treatment."

