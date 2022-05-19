Woman in 70s left with life-threatening injuries after crash near Swaffham

A woman in her 70s has suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on the A1065 at Castle Acre. - Credit: Google Maps

A woman in her 70s has been left with life-threatening injuries following a serious crash on the A1065.

Police were called to Castle Acre shortly before 4.50pm on Wednesday, May 18, following reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a beige Skoda Octavia.

The passenger, a woman aged in her 70s suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the collision. The driver, a man also aged in his 70s suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or the manner of driving prior to the crash, are being asked to come forward.

They should contact the Swaffham Roads Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incidents 329 of May 18, 2022.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers 1005 anonymously on 0800 555 111.

