Woman flown to hospital in serious condition after crash

A woman has been flown to Addenbrooke's in a serious condition following a crash on the A1065 Brandon Road in Cockley Cley, near Swaffham. Picture: EAAA Archant

A driver has been flown to hospital with a serious head injury following a single-vehicle crash.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called at around 2.20pm on Tuesday (January 21) afternoon following reports of a car colliding with a tree in Cockley Cley, near Swaffham.

One fire crew from Swaffham was sent to the A1065 Brandon Road - about a quarter of a mile south of the town - to free a woman from her car.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle, while an East Anglian Air Ambulance was also pressed into action.

Firefighters used small gear to release the woman, who had sustained a head injury in the crash.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said she was subsequently flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and was in a serious condition.

Police closed the road from around 3pm and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

For the latest travel information, check the EDP's live traffic map.