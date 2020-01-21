Woman flown to hospital in serious condition after crash
PUBLISHED: 16:53 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 21 January 2020
Archant
A driver has been flown to hospital with a serious head injury following a single-vehicle crash.
Emergency services were called at around 2.20pm on Tuesday (January 21) afternoon following reports of a car colliding with a tree in Cockley Cley, near Swaffham.
One fire crew from Swaffham was sent to the A1065 Brandon Road - about a quarter of a mile south of the town - to free a woman from her car.
The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle, while an East Anglian Air Ambulance was also pressed into action.
Firefighters used small gear to release the woman, who had sustained a head injury in the crash.
A spokesman for the ambulance service said she was subsequently flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and was in a serious condition.
Police closed the road from around 3pm and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
For the latest travel information, check the EDP's live traffic map.
Comments have been disabled on this article.