Search

Advanced search

Woman flown to hospital in serious condition after crash

PUBLISHED: 16:53 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 21 January 2020

A woman has been flown to Addenbrooke's in a serious condition following a crash on the A1065 Brandon Road in Cockley Cley, near Swaffham. Picture: EAAA

A woman has been flown to Addenbrooke's in a serious condition following a crash on the A1065 Brandon Road in Cockley Cley, near Swaffham. Picture: EAAA

Archant

A driver has been flown to hospital with a serious head injury following a single-vehicle crash.

Emergency services were called at around 2.20pm on Tuesday (January 21) afternoon following reports of a car colliding with a tree in Cockley Cley, near Swaffham.

One fire crew from Swaffham was sent to the A1065 Brandon Road - about a quarter of a mile south of the town - to free a woman from her car.

The East of England Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and rapid response vehicle, while an East Anglian Air Ambulance was also pressed into action.

Firefighters used small gear to release the woman, who had sustained a head injury in the crash.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said she was subsequently flown to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge and was in a serious condition.

Police closed the road from around 3pm and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

For the latest travel information, check the EDP's live traffic map.

Most Read

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Café in city park forced to close

Café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley

‘We warned care home mum was being attacked but they couldn’t stop it’

Roy Livermore and his sister Valerie Wheddon whose mum Doreen Livermore died six weeks after being pushed over by a resident in a care home. Photo: Archant

Van driver dies in crash near Sandringham

The A149 was closed between Babingley and Knights Hill after a lorry overturned Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A47 ‘grid-locked’ following six vehicle crash

Police are on the scene of a three vehicle crash on the A47 at Postwick Picture: Denise Bradley

‘I was shocked and angry’ - Mechanic describes scene of six-car rush hour crash on A47

Two of the six cars involved in a crash on the A47 near Postwick. Picture: Joe Bygrave

Award-winning hotel and wedding venue goes up for sale for £2.25m

Timbers Country Lodge for sale. Pic: Savills

Shop closes down with sale of up to 90% off

House when it opened in Chapelfield. Pic: Archant library/House

Man in 40s dies after Mercedes crashes into tree

A man in his 40s has died in a fatal traffic collision in Lingwood Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A very fine young man’- Tribute to 25-year-old found dead in overturned car off A47

Tributes have been paid to Luke Boorman who was found dead off the A47. Picture: Submitted

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

Closure of pub was ‘death knell’ for village, as search goes on for new landlord

Clint Smith and Shirley Rogers, who left the Dog Inn in December. Byline: Sonya Duncan

Is this the best Sunday roast in Norwich?

The Urban Eatery at The Fat Cat and Canary is doing things a bit differently in Norwich Pictures: The Fry Up Inspector

The 20 restaurants in Norfolk you should visit according to The Michelin Guide

Lamb belly, artichoke and salsa verde at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market, which is one of 20 Norfolk restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2020 Credit: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists