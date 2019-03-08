Woman suffers life changing injuries in car and bin lorry crash

Police have closed the B1116 Harleston Road at Weybread following a serious crash. Picture: Simon Parkin Archant

A woman suffered serious injuries in a collision between a bin lorry and a car on a rural road near the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services including the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to reports of the crash on the B1116 at Weybread, near Harleston, at 8.20am on Monday, September 30.

Firefighters from Harleston were called in to assist Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service to tackle a vehicle fire in the aftermath of the collision.

One person, believed to be the female driver of the car, sustained serious injuries in the collision. Three occupants of the refuse lorry are not thought to have been injured.

The woman was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with injuries that are described as potentially life-changing.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.20am with reports of a collision at the junction of King Street and the B1116. We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and East Anglian Air Ambulance.

"One woman was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by land ambulance for further care."

The B1116 is a busy rural road that links Harleston and the village of Weybread. It was closed to traffic for seven hours between the junction of Watermill Lane and the junction of One Eyed Lane following the crash.