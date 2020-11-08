‘She was exhausted, shaking’: river rescue hero tells all

Jane Whiskerd, 46, from Thorpe St Andrew, in Norwich, was left black and blue after plunging into the River Yare off Whitlingham Lane after being pulled in by her dog, Bailey has hailed her rescuer a �guardian angel�. Left Richard Humphrey, Stephen Whitlam and Jane Whiskerd Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A woman has hailed her “guardian angels” after reuniting with two of the men who rescued her from a river.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jane Whiskerd, 46, from Thorpe St Andrew, in Norwich, was left black and blue after plunging into the River Yare off Whitlingham Lane after being pulled in by her dog, Bailey has hailed her rescuer a �guardian angel�. Left Stephen Whitlam, Richard Humphrey, Liam Betts and Jane Whiskerd. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Jane Whiskerd, 46, from Thorpe St Andrew, in Norwich, was left black and blue after plunging into the River Yare off Whitlingham Lane after being pulled in by her dog, Bailey has hailed her rescuer a �guardian angel�. Left Stephen Whitlam, Richard Humphrey, Liam Betts and Jane Whiskerd. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Jane Whiskerd, 46, from South Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew, in Norwich, was left black and blue after plunging into the River Yare off Whitlingham Lane, Thorpe St Andrew, on November 4.

It happened just after 9.30am in the Thorpe Marshes area while walking her 19-month-old Labrador, Bailey, who went into the river.

Her ordeal lasted 30 minutes and three men, including Richard Humphrey who is in his 80s, rushed to her aid.

She was pulled to safety by Stephen Whitlam, 58, from Dussindale.

Jane Whiskerd, 46, from Thorpe St Andrew, in Norwich, was left black and blue after plunging into the River Yare off Whitlingham Lane after being pulled in by her dog, Bailey has hailed her rescuer a �guardian angel�. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Jane Whiskerd, 46, from Thorpe St Andrew, in Norwich, was left black and blue after plunging into the River Yare off Whitlingham Lane after being pulled in by her dog, Bailey has hailed her rescuer a �guardian angel�. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

On Sunday, Mis Whiskerd was reunited with the two men at the spot where the drama unfolded.

The mother-of-two, who cannot swim, said of Mr Whitlam: “I’d love to keep in touch with him. He is my guardian angel and has been a superhero.”

Mr Whitlam said: “Anyone would have done the same. I wasn’t a hero. She is a lovely lady. I will stay in contact.”

He said he had decided to walk along the river that morning to enjoy the sunshine but had not visited the area for a month because of miserable weather.

Jane Whiskerd, 46, from Thorpe St Andrew, in Norwich, was left black and blue after plunging into the River Yare off Whitlingham Lane after being pulled in by her dog, Bailey has hailed her rescuer a �guardian angel�. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Jane Whiskerd, 46, from Thorpe St Andrew, in Norwich, was left black and blue after plunging into the River Yare off Whitlingham Lane after being pulled in by her dog, Bailey has hailed her rescuer a �guardian angel�. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mr Whitlam added: “A man in his 80s ran up to me to say there was a lady who had fallen into the river. I ran to her and grabbed her hand to pull her up but because of the weight of her clothes I could not manage it.

“This other dog walker, called Michael, turned up. He took one hand and I took the other. He slipped, got a wet foot and nearly went in himself. I thought ‘this could be worse with two people’.”

After getting the 46-year-old to grab onto a dog lead, Mr Whitlam “grabbed her under the armpits” to pull her up.

“I had a build up of adrenaline and pulled her up by her waist. She was exhausted, shaking and in shock,” he said.

Miss Whiskerd did not need to go to hospital but was left in pain with bruised ribs and legs from her own attempts to get out.

Scott Norman, Norfolk’s assistant chief fire officer, said: “Norfolk has a lot of potential water risk. Cold water shock can kill quickly and there are hidden dangers underwater that can’t be seen from the surface.

“If you see a person or animal in difficulty in the water, call the emergency services and do not enter the water.”