Woman's body discovered at property in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 10:58 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 31 August 2019
The body of a woman has been discovered at a property in Norwich.
Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry
Police are investigating after the body was found at an address in Angel Road in the afternoon of Friday, August 30.
Officers were called at 3pm following concerns for the occupant of the address and after entering the property, they discovered the body of a woman in her 40s, who had died before their arrival.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and is not thought to be suspicious at this stage.
The area has been sealed off while officers continue to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.
