Search

Advanced search

Woman's body discovered at property in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:58 31 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:47 31 August 2019

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Archant

The body of a woman has been discovered at a property in Norwich.

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil PerryPolice are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

Police are investigating after the body was found at an address in Angel Road in the afternoon of Friday, August 30.

You may also want to watch:

Officers were called at 3pm following concerns for the occupant of the address and after entering the property, they discovered the body of a woman in her 40s, who had died before their arrival.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and is not thought to be suspicious at this stage.

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil PerryPolice are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

The area has been sealed off while officers continue to carry out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Most Read

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Stricken cafe owed £380,000 but boss insists government is to blame for closure

Davina Tanner OBE, owner of Café Britannia, said she would not be closing the business if it weren't for the MoJ notice. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

Firefighters battle blazes in city park just minutes apart

Firefighters battled two blazes at city park Chapelfield Gardens just minutes apart. Photo: Antony Kelly

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cafes to close with 50 staff set to lose jobs

Britannia Cafe in Britannia Road will close this week. Picture: Archant

Why are American B-2 stealth bombers flying over the county?

The B2s spotted over Norfolk. Photo: Kate Royall

Husband and wife dead and woman seriously injured after crash

Police at the scene of a crash on the A1075 at Wretham. Picture: Marc Betts

A47 reopens more than seven hours after crash

The A47 at Scarning has been closed in both directions. Photo: Matt Farmer

Cafe saved day before it was due to close

The café Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has been saved a day before it was due to shut. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman’s body discovered at property in Norwich

Police are investigating after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in Angel Road, Norwich. Picture: Neil Perry

‘It’s just accident after accident’ - fears grow on busy Norwich road

People on Earlham Road have been campaigning for speed cameras for years to prevent accidents. Picture: Peter Woodhead

Mysterious sign leaves visitors to coastal town confused

Residents and visitors to Cromer are asking what the brown sign with a train on is for. Picture: ECM/KAY MISSP

Record producer puts his glass bungalow home up for sale for £895,000

Record producer Graham Wilson, inset, and his beautiful glass single storey home, for sale with Chewton Rose for £895,000. Pic: Graham Wilson/Chewton Rose

Reader letter: Over-tourism has arrived on Norfolk coast and we need a solution

A view over Brancaster, looking towards Scolt Head Island and the golf club. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists