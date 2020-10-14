Video

Woman taking on Nordic walking challenge to celebrate milestone birthday

Nikki Brzeczek, 50, from Thorpe St Andrew, who is tackling a 50km Nordic walk in 12 hours for charity and to celebrate her 50th birthday. Picture: Nikki Brzeczek Nikki Brzeczek

She only took up Nordic walking this summer, but after getting hooked a mother is hoping to complete a 50km challenge in 12 hours.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Donna Tarr, from Horsford, who started Norfolk's Nordics group. Picture: Donna Tarr Donna Tarr, from Horsford, who started Norfolk's Nordics group. Picture: Donna Tarr

Nikki Brzeczek, from Plumstead Road East in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, started the hobby as a way to get active during the coronavirus lockdown and in August joined the newly-formed Norfolk’s Nordics group which practises in Thorpe Marriott, Drayton and Taverham.

Nordic walking uses a specific fitness technique in which poles are used in a certain way to help people achieve a full body workout.

On October 17, Mrs Brzeczek, will be leaving Coltishall next to the Bure Valley Railway route, will join the Marriott’s Way from Aylsham and hopes to finish at the end of Marriott’s Way next to Halfords on Barker Street, Norwich.

The mother-of-one and former amateur netball player hopes to do the challenge in 12 hours to celebrate her 50th birthday after the coronavirus pandemic prevented her from holding a party.

Donna Tarr, from Horsford, who started Norfolk's Nordics group. Picture: Donna Tarr Donna Tarr, from Horsford, who started Norfolk's Nordics group. Picture: Donna Tarr

She is raising money for Alzheimer’s Research UK and the Society for the Protection of Animals Abroad (SPANA) and has so far raised £935 of her £1,000 target.

MORE: ‘It’s like skiing with shoes on’ - Woman encourages more people to take up Nordic walking

Mrs Brzeczek, who has working from home for Marsh insurance broker as a team leader since March, said: “It doesn’t matter how long it takes, I just want to do it. I felt like a complete idiot doing Nordic walking at first with my poles but now I feel the benefit. I feel so much better in myself. With Nordic walking it is not just exercise, you can talk to people as well. I like to have a natter.”

She was inspired by another Nordic walker who walked 60 miles for her 60th birthday.

The furthest she has walked is 25km but despite being nervous, she is confident.

“The key for Saturday is keeping it slow and steady. I feel I have enough in my reserves to keep going. I know it will be difficult towards the end but if you have got the right mindset and determination it helps keep you motivated,” Mrs Brzeczek added.

She will be joined all the way by Dan Tarr, husband of Donna Tarr, who set up Norfolk’s Nordics, as well as friends and family.

Mrs Tarr, 41, from Horsford, said: “I’m so proud.”

To donate search Nicola Brzeczek on uk.virginmoneygiving.com



































































































