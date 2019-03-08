Cyclist rushed to hospital after car accident

A cyclist has been flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson Archant

A woman has been rushed to hospital by Air Ambulance after a collision between a bicycle and a car.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services were called to the accident on Ellough Road, Beccles at 3.25pm.

The road between Coney Hill and Castle Hill has been closed.

According to police, the woman may have sustained serious injuries.

The Air Ambulance transported her to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital just before 5pm.