Woman who got stuck in marshes rescued by coastguards

Dan Grimmer

Published: 8:19 PM May 9, 2021   
Coastguards are hunting for a windsurfer who has gone missing at Hunstanton Beach. Photo: Hunstanton

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue team rescued a woman stuck in marshes at Thornham - Credit: Hunstanton Coastguard

A woman who had got stuck on marshes on the Norfolk coast was rescued by the coastguard.

The coastguard search and rescue team from Hunstanton, along with their colleagues from Wells and Cley, were called to the marshes at Thornham at just after 10.40am on Sunday, May 9.

After spotting the woman, three team members from the Hunstanton team put on water rescue kit and made their way to her, with the team from Wells on hand to help.

A welfare check was given, but the woman did not need medical attention. She was safely taken out of the marshes.

The Hunstanton coastguard search and rescue team was paged three more times over the course of Sunday.

On the way back from the Thornham rescue, at 1.20pm they were tasked to a kite surfer in difficulty off the coast in Hunstanton.

However, on arrival, it turned out the kite surfer had made there way back ashore thanks to other kite surfers.

At 2.30pm, they were paged by Humber to reports of persons due to be cut off at Brancaster.

But, just as the team was leaving the station, they got word that all the people were safely back and were stood down.

And at 5pm, the team, along with Hunstanton RNLI, was called out to a paddle boarder who had been cut off at Scolt Head Island.

It turned out a passing boat had picked her up and taken her to Brancaster Harbour.

When the coastguard team spoke to the woman, she said the wind had changed and she could not make it back to the beach.

After a welfare check showed she was okay, the team was stood down.

