Woman ‘clinging to tree in deep water’ rescued

Hemsby lifeboat crew was called out to a vulnerable woman in Wroxham. Pictured here on a previous Hemsby Lifeboat Day. Picture: Hemsby Lifeboat Station Archant

A woman had to be taken to hospital after being rescued while “clinging to an overhanging tree in deep water”.

Emergency services were called to Staitheway Road, in Wroxham, at around 8.30pm on Monday, November 16, where a vulnerable woman was believed to have walked into the water.

Hemsby Broads Rescue was paged to assist police and fire crews in the search, and joined the Bacton Coastguard team and the ambulance service.

A statement shared on the Hemsby Lifeboat Facebook page, read: “Hemsby Broads Rescue was tasked to assist with the search and rescue operation in conjunction with the Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service boat.

“After approximately 30 minutes searching the local area, the casualty was spotted clinging to an overhanging tree in deep water with only her head and arm visible.

“The rescue boat was manoeuvred bow onto the tree where two members of the crew took control of the casualty and carefully moved her while in the water to the starboard side, while the boat was reversed away from the tree.

“The casualty, who was cold shivering and showing mild signs of hypothermia, was taken onboard by the rescue team and wrapped up in foil and other blankets to restore heat, while the rescue boat returned to their launch point where the ambulance was waiting.”

The woman was taken to hospital by the ambulance crew at around 10pm, after being checked over at the scene.

Fire appliances from Wroxham, Sprowston and Carrow, including the Technical Rescue Unit, assisted in the search, which was described as “extensive”.

Three rescue boats and two drones were also used.

The woman did not suffer from any serious injuries, a spokesperson from Norfolk Constabulary confirmed.