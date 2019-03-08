Woman in 50s rescued from river after medical emergency

East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

A woman was rescued from the River Yare after the air ambulance were called to a medical emergency.

Volunteers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft, as well as a crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and ambulance service, were called to reports of a woman in her 50s in the water near Hardley Staithe, near Loddon, on Tuesday, July 30 at 12.21pm.

The woman, who had been pulled onto a passing cruiser, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

A spokesperson for the East Anglian Air Ambulance said: "Anglia One was tasked near to Norwich to assist the EEAST, police, fire and coastguard teams with a woman in her 50s who had suffered a medical emergency.

"Babcock pilots landed the helicopter close to the scene.

"Doctor Sarah Fadden and critical care paramedic Mark Milsom gave the patient a full assessment.

"The patient was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by road ambulance crew for further treatment."