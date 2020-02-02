Search

Fire crews rescue woman from river

PUBLISHED: 16:20 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 02 February 2020

South Quay in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

South Quay in King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Archant 2018

Firefighters were called out to rescue a woman from a river.

She was reported to be in difficulty in the Great Ouse, in King's Lynn, at around 2pm today.

It is not known how she ended up in the steep-sided tidal river.

Fire crews from Lynn were sent to the town's South Quay, where the woman was in the water.

After being recovered from the water, the woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance.

No more details have been released about the casualty. Norfolk fire service's log stated there was an "ongoing incident" in Lynn.

